Light to moderate rain Monday night into Tuesday morning

Overcast skies and rainy conditions continue through the evening with temperatures remaining fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected to keep pushing in from the west through Monday night and Tuesday morning as a surface low moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Models show the light to moderate rainfall continuing into the late evening hours.

The low pressure system associated with this rainmaker will stay offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity to our south. The risk for severe weather is very low.

We will see see areas of heavier downpours though mix in to the larger batch in the late evening hours, mainly between 7 PM and 10 PM.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. We will dry out by late Tuesday morning and then just stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows to drop back below freezing by Thursday morning for areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

46° / 45°
Rain
Rain 0% 46° 45°

Tuesday

53° / 42°
Rain
Rain 86% 53° 42°

Wednesday

53° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 53° 40°

Thursday

58° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 46°

Friday

52° / 37°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 52° 37°

Saturday

49° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 37°

Sunday

59° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 PM
Rain
95%
47°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

50°

11 PM
Rain
100%
50°

51°

12 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

1 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

2 AM
Rain
96%
51°

52°

3 AM
Rain
84%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
78%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
84%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
79%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
83%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
86%
50°

51°

9 AM
Rain
82%
51°

50°

10 AM
Rain
77%
50°

50°

11 AM
Rain
69%
50°

50°

12 PM
Light Rain
75%
50°

50°

1 PM
Light Rain
69%
50°

51°

2 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

52°

3 PM
Showers
41%
52°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
53°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

