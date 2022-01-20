Light icing possible Friday, freezing conditions over the weekend!

A very cold few days are in store now that a strong cold front has moved through the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from now until noon on Friday for all areas shaded purple for the possibility of wintry precipitation. However, the threat for freezing rain or sleet potential looks minimal due to warm air aloft and a lack of moisture in the atmosphere.

Any wintry precipitation that does fall will likely leave only trace amounts or very minimal accumulation of ice. The areas that are most likely to see freezing rain are west and north of Lake Pontchartrain. Bridges and elevated surfaces will be at the highest risk for freezing potential late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Overnight temperatures will likely be in the lower to mid 30s for the northshore, and mainly in the mid 30s for the southshore. Friday night into early Saturday morning will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s for areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain with areas south seeing the lower 30s.

Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants from the cold weather for the next few nights!

Thursday

40° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 40° 35°

Friday

42° / 34°
AM Rain
AM Rain 70% 42° 34°

Saturday

50° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 50° 33°

Sunday

52° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 52° 40°

Monday

57° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 79% 57° 52°

Tuesday

58° / 42°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 67% 58° 42°

Wednesday

52° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 38°

40°

11 PM
Light Rain
62%
40°

40°

12 AM
Rain
76%
40°

40°

1 AM
Rain
94%
40°

40°

2 AM
Rain
89%
40°

40°

3 AM
Rain
85%
40°

39°

4 AM
Rain
84%
39°

39°

5 AM
Rain
71%
39°

39°

6 AM
Light Rain
62%
39°

38°

7 AM
Rain
72%
38°

36°

8 AM
Showers
59%
36°

36°

9 AM
Rain
68%
36°

35°

10 AM
Showers
49%
35°

36°

11 AM
Showers
49%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
38°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy
9%
39°

41°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

