NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Blustery winds across the Gulf Coast are helping usher in cooler and drier air now that a cold front has pushed across the area.

A light freeze is likely for the Northshore and South Mississippi, where low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Saturday morning. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures will likely stay above freezing, but will still be chilly in the and mid to upper 30s.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the day Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid 50s with lows in the 30s north and 40s south.

We’ll see a slight warm-up on Sunday before a more powerful cold front moves in. This front will have arctic air pushing in behind it, and several locations will see a hard freeze for the first time this season. Now is the time to prepare, by protecting your pets, plants, and pipes. Be sure to check on people as the cold air moves in, especially the elderly and those with little or no access to central heating.

High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 50s Monday afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the 20s by Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder, with most locations seeing wind chill values in the teens.

Winds will calm some on Tuesday, but temperatures will stay very cold with highs struggling to get out of the 30s in the afternoon. Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest period of the upcoming week, with lows in the the teens across the Northshore and mid 20s farther south in the New Orleans metro.

Wind chill values or “feels like temperatures” will be between 3 and 17 degrees north, and between 10 and 18 degrees south through the middle of the morning Wednesday.

