NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Extreme heat and strong afternoon storms will continue to impact the Gulf Coast region over the next day or two.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will once again be close to record levels, topping out between 93 and 97 degrees both days.

Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely top out between 110° and 115° in the afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

We will continue to see the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening, with the best chances being on the eastern side of the viewing area. Widespread rain is not expected, but any storms that do develop could quickly turn severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a Level 1 or Level 2 risk for severe weather Monday and again on Tuesday. Weather models show more widespread storm development on Tuesday, with storms starting a little earlier in the day, likely by late morning or the early afternoon.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Three, which is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane in the coming days. The system is forecast to track west toward the Lesser Antilles as it gradually becomes more organizes. The next storm name on the list is Bret.

The NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Atlantic. The NHC gives this system a 50 percent chance of formation over the next seven days and it will likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

It is worth noting that only three named storms on record have formed in the tropical Atlantic during the month of June. Early season activity in the deep tropics is often a precursor of an active hurricane season. While there is no imminent threat to the Gulf Coast from these systems right now, it is always a good idea to review your hurricane preparedness plan.