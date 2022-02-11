Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Friday! Our forecast for the upcoming week is going to be beautiful! Right now, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-60s, but we were starting out in 30s or 40s, so bundle up. Layers will be best.

Enjoy this forecast for mostly sunny conditions and a bit more warmth all week. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekendmornings. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 60s or 70s before yet again upper 50s or 60s for highs return into your weekend.

Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots south will flirt with 30s just above freezing by Sunday. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Overnight over your weekend, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors.

Just pefect conditions for Super Bowl, Valentines, and Carnival festivies! Have a great day today!