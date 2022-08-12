Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.

Some localized heavy downpours can be expected around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.

There’s a better chance for widespread rain today as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the area.

This pattern will not continue through much of the weekend. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop Saturday afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s through next week thanks to rain and cloud cover.

After a lull in activity for several weeks, we are no longer concerned about any development in the tropics.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center were watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Africa. The NHC originally the system a 40 percent chance of formation over these last five days.

Now, no concerns remain problematic. Great news as we head into the weekend. Red Dress Run will be hot with rain chances! Have a great weekend!