Less rain today

We are finally going to see a drop in rainfall coverage for the day Thursday. Overall rain chances look to be much more isolated than they have been over the past 2-3 days.

A flash flood watch is still in effect through 7 PM indicating the potential for some locally heavy downpours. However the risk of this is lower than the past couple of days.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible along with a few storms.

Friday also looks like another low chance of rain before we see more storms popping up over the weekend.