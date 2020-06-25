Less rain today

We are finally going to see a drop in rainfall coverage for the day Thursday.

We are finally going to see a drop in rainfall coverage for the day Thursday. Overall rain chances look to be much more isolated than they have been over the past 2-3 days.

A flash flood watch is still in effect through 7 PM indicating the potential for some locally heavy downpours. However the risk of this is lower than the past couple of days.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible along with a few storms.

Friday also looks like another low chance of rain before we see more storms popping up over the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 78°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 90% 88° 78°

Friday

90° / 80°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 90° 80°

Saturday

87° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 79°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 79°

Monday

87° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

