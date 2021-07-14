Less rain, more heat!

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures higher across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some, so good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!