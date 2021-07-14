Less rain, more heat!

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures higher across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some, so good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 79°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 78°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

