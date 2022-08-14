We are finally getting a chance to dry out after all the rain over the past few days. We have a few showers around the area Sunday afternoon but in general we are looking drier across the area. With that temperatures have climbed into the low 90s.

This trend will continue as we go through the next few days. Rain chances will be isolated Monday and Tuesday at least before going back up a little bit by the second half of the week. That means temperatures will be getting into the low 90s each day through at least Wednesday. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s.

Look for just isolated showers and storms over the next couple of afternoons but then we will see a little bit better rain chance as we get into Wednesday and Thursday.