Less rain means more heat the next few days

Most of the area is quiet around lunch time on Wednesday with earlier showers moving northeast. Another batch is trying to develop to the southwest and some of that will be moving through during the afternoon, especially along and south of I-10.

However the overall duration and coverage of these will be lower than what we have seen previously this week. Look for spotty showers and downpours that pop up and move northeast. That means more of the area may see rain than the number of storms would indicate if they weren’t moving, but also the flood threat will be less since these won’t be sitting over the same area.

Rain chances will continue to go down the next few days with more of a typical summer pattern on the way. That means we will see low 90s for highs back in the area on Thursday and into the weekend. Heat index values will climb back above 100 as well.

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 79°

Friday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
9%
81°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
11%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
8%
79°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
13%
80°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
11%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
88°

