Less rain means more heat the next few days

Most of the area is quiet around lunch time on Wednesday with earlier showers moving northeast. Another batch is trying to develop to the southwest and some of that will be moving through during the afternoon, especially along and south of I-10.

However the overall duration and coverage of these will be lower than what we have seen previously this week. Look for spotty showers and downpours that pop up and move northeast. That means more of the area may see rain than the number of storms would indicate if they weren’t moving, but also the flood threat will be less since these won’t be sitting over the same area.

Rain chances will continue to go down the next few days with more of a typical summer pattern on the way. That means we will see low 90s for highs back in the area on Thursday and into the weekend. Heat index values will climb back above 100 as well.