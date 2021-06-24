Less rain in the forecast for your weekend!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and a few storms no longer keeping temperatures lower! Feels like conditions are now randing between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day Thursday into Thursday evening, there’s the chance we see additional isolated rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite and a second near Africa.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Thursday

91° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 91° 78°

Friday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 77°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 86° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

87°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
87°

