Less rain in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, evening

It has been another crazy weather day today across much of the WGNO viewing area. Though we have sunshine and a pleasant forecast for many now, many streets flooded this morning as heavy rain in the area pushed through.

A Flash Flood Watch does remain in effect until 7PM tonight, but the worst of this is over locally.

Rain chances return Sunday through much of the upcoming week, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling significantly hotter.


Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front attempting to move through! This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, but that could change since are still several days out.

Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 10PM.

Saturday

79° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 75°

Sunday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 83° 74°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 75°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 86° 74°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 80° 64°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Friday

79° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 67°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

77°

1 AM
Showers
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Showers
44%
77°

77°

3 AM
Showers
38%
77°

76°

4 AM
Showers
49%
76°

76°

5 AM
Showers
53%
76°

76°

6 AM
Showers
52%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
35%
76°

78°

8 AM
Showers
39%
78°

80°

9 AM
Showers
44%
80°

81°

10 AM
Showers
56%
81°

83°

11 AM
Rain
65%
83°

83°

12 PM
Rain
73%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
82°

