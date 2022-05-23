Rain chances will continue to be scattered through tonight as we see another area of low pressure lifting up from the south. It will be muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tuesday the rain chance looks much lower through the day with just isolated coverage. It looks like the best chance will be north of I-10. This will allow temperatures to heat back into the upper 80s to near 90. The next widespread rain will likely be later Wednesday into early Thursday as a front moves in.

That front could produce locally heavy downpours as well as isolated strong to severe storms. The good news is we actually see some lower humidity behind it on Friday and into the weekend. Memorial Day weekend looks dry at this point.