Less rain chance today and lower temps on the way

A zone of rainfall development is still with us over the lower parts of the lakes and near the I-10 corridor. That area will continue to see showers through mid-morning.

Otherwise, though the main rain chances will be moving towards the coast by later this afternoon.

Drier air will be moving in tonight behind the front. It will actually feel nice when you wake up and step outside on the north shore by Thursday morning. We will see some lows in the upper 60s.

Mainly dry Thursday with spotty afternoon storms coming back by Friday through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 88° 77°

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 92° 77°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
79°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

