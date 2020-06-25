Less rain and more dust to finish the week

The big layer of Saharan Dust that we have talked about through the week is moving into the area and will be with us over the next few days. This is going to create that filtered sun look and hazy conditions over the next couple of days.

Rain chances however are going to be on the lower side. We’re going to see spotty showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday but not as much as earlier in the week.

Afternoon storms will be developing with daytime heating over the weekend with locally heavy rainfall.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 88° 79°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
86°

