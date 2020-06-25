Less rain and more dust to finish the week

The big layer of Saharan Dust that we have talked about through the week is moving into the area and will be with us over the next few days

The big layer of Saharan Dust that we have talked about through the week is moving into the area and will be with us over the next few days. This is going to create that filtered sun look and hazy conditions over the next couple of days.

Rain chances however are going to be on the lower side. We’re going to see spotty showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday but not as much as earlier in the week.

Afternoon storms will be developing with daytime heating over the weekend with locally heavy rainfall.