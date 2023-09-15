NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! A few isolated storms popped up last night. We are now warmer and muggier with mid to upper 70s or 80s out there on your Friday morning.

Today through the weekend high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for isolated showers and storms Friday at around 40% chances and even less over the weekend.

Right now it looks like we may see a decent front move through by Monday. This likely won’t cool afternoon temperatures much but could provide lower humidity that allows more widespread 60s during the morning time frames.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts