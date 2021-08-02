Less heat with more rain to start the week

Rain chances will be on the high side for Monday and Tuesday which will help keep temperatures lower. Look for a quick warmup into the low 90s today before showers and storms begin to develop. These will be fairly widespread this afternoon.

There are two big areas of rain at the moment. One along the coast which is leftover activity from Sunday, and the other is up to the north with the cold front that is moving our way. The coastal activity indicates good coverage with daytime heating development by late morning and afternoon.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 81% 88° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 79°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
87°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
86°

85°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
82°

82°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

81°

12 AM
Showers
59%
81°

81°

1 AM
Light Rain
64%
81°

81°

2 AM
Light Rain
68%
81°

80°

3 AM
Light Rain
61%
80°

80°

4 AM
Light Rain
71%
80°

80°

5 AM
Rain
78%
80°

79°

6 AM
Rain
77%
79°

79°

7 AM
Rain
77%
79°

Interactive Radar

