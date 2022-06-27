After a very long stretch of hot weather, our heat wave has finally come to an end.

Temperatures this afternoon are only in the 80s or low 90s, thanks to increased cloud cover and a little of rain in the area. Overnight, lows will drop into the mid 70s for the Northshore, with Southshore locations generally seeing upper 70s.

Monday, our high temperatures are forecast to only reach the lower 90s — which is about normal for this time of the year. This will come as a big relief after seeing above-average temperatures for more than 10 consecutive days.

Rain chances are up to about 40 percent during the daytime hours Monday with high temperatures again in the lower 90s. Monday evening, rain chances rise to about 60 percent.

After that, from Tuesday through the end of the work week, expect highs to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances between 40 and 60 percent each day.

In the tropics we are watching a wave moving across the Atlantic over the next few days. It is still far too early to tell where this system may go or how strong it will be if it develops. The National Hurricane Center says it has an 80 percent chance of formation.

As of Monday morning, it is not forecast to move into the Gulf. One thing to note is that development in this region usually doesn’t occur until later in the summer, which means this could be an early start to waves coming off of Africa.

We also are watching an area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of developing into a brief tropical depression or storm before moving west toward Texas. The National Hurricane Center only gives this system a 20 percent chance of formation.