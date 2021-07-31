Less heat after Sunday

Temperatures will stay very warm overnight with most of the area in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning and around metro New Orleans probably dropping only to around 80.

Sunday will be another hot one early in the day with low to mid 90s and heat index values over 105. However rain will be developing again by early afternoon and we will likely see more coverage that will help to cool things down by mid afternoon.

The pattern still looks to change on Monday with more rain and lower temperatures as a front moves in. Slightly drier and less humid air will try to push in by mid-week but as usual this time of year that may not happen.

Either way expect less of the extreme heat next week thanks to higher rain chances and more cloud cover

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 80° 79°

Sunday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 92° 80°

Monday

87° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 87° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 85° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 79°

