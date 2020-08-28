LDH: Now 10 deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:

The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.

This brings the total number of deaths to 10. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020