LDH: Now 10 deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:
The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020
This brings the total number of deaths to 10.
