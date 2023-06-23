BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed one storm-related death resulting from the severe weather that rolled through north Louisiana the night of June 15-16.

The Caddo Parish coroner confirmed the death of a 62-year-old female who was discovered on Wednesday in an area that did not have power for an extended period of time. The cause was heat-related.

The coroner has confirmed this death is storm-related. This is the first death due to this storm event.

A complex of storms producing wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph rolled through Texas, Arkansas and north Louisiana the night of June 15. Over 100,000 people were left without power, and the Mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, declared a state of emergency.

