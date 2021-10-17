Layers in the forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday as this was the most absolutely stunning weekend! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than yesterday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 75! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Monday morning porch coffee. As long as you grab your jacket! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!