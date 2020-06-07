Severe Weather Tools

Latest update on Tropical Storm Cristobal. Landfall likely within next 2 hours. Heavy rain threat continues.

5PM UPDATE — #Cristobal’s motion up to 7mph. Max winds remain at 50mph, with 65mph gusts.

Landfall within next 2 hours between Grand Isle-Port Sulphur.

Center of circulation expected to move just east over New Orleans. This matters very little, as most of the action will be east of the center. Winds will be relatively calm altogether where the center passes.

Concern tonight through tomorrow afternoon will be heavy rain late overnight through tomorrow afternoon. 2-5″ of rain possible, with locally higher if rain bands train.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 81° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 74°

Friday

90° / 74°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 90° 74°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
80°

80°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
30%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

