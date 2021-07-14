Late week rain chances are back!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures higher across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs reached the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% or 50% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some, so good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM after the game!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 79°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 79°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 86° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 84° 77°

