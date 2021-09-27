Late summer is back over the next few days

The beautiful fall air mass of the past few days is moving out of the area Monday morning and is going to be replaced by more of a late summer feel through the week. Humidity will begin to build back in by later in the day and then certainly into Tuesday.

The dewpoints in the low to mid 50s are going to be replaced by numbers in the low 70s. That means a much more humid feel across the area. That will really impact overnight lows with those numbers staying in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week.

Rain chances will also be coming back over the next few days. Monday should stay mostly dry across the area but showers and storms start to move in by Tuesday. Expect scattered activity Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80s.

Overall we stay warm and muggy through the week with no real sign of another fall front anytime soon.