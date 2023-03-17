Expect a chilly night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s to the north by Saturday morning with mid to upper 40s south.

Saturday does not look pleasant. Expect temperatures to struggle to get out of the low 50s with blustery northerly winds. We also have the chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures at night will get colder as well. Expect lows in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning.

At this point models have been trending colder on Monday morning which looks to be the coldest. Expect areas north of the lakes to see lows around 30 with a light freeze and/or frost possible. South shore will see mid to upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will only warm into the mid 50s.