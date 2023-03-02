Good Morning, New Orleans! We are coming off of a warm stretch with 10 days of 80+ degree highs and more of the same coming this afternoon after lunch!

Breezy conditions are also likely with southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25+ mph at times.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. Our next big cool down comes overnight, tonight into daybreak Friday. This cold front will bring a round of storms Thursday night into Friday. A low end severe weather threat exisits.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be more seasonable with highs in the 60s to 70, itself, under mostly sunny skies.