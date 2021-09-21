Last day of summer!

Weather

Fall starts tomorrow on the calendar but with the weather as well. A strong cold front moving through tonight is going to bring a much nicer air mass in over the next few days. Humidity is going to drop off big time through the rest of the week. This will allow much cooler weather at night.

For today expect another day of hot temperatures as highs top out around 90 and heat index values top out around 100-105. Rain chances will be pretty spotty through the day only around 30-40%.

Better rain chances will move in overnight as the front moves through. Expect a line of rain and storms tonight along the front.

After that drier air filters in tomorrow. Look for clouds early in the day Wednesday with sun moving in by the afternoon. Dewpoints drop well into the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s by Thursday morning.

Pleasant conditions will stick around through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 62°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 63°

Friday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Saturday

80° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 64°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 83° 68°

Monday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

