Last cold night for a while!

Happy Monday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week.

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your days ahead! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants! Temperatures will hover just above freezing across a few spots before warming again in these next few days.

Temperatures rose into the low 60s for highs today with minimal humidity. Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s arrival. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 48°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 53°

Wednesday

74° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 55°

Thursday

71° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 71° 58°

Friday

74° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 74° 60°

Saturday

73° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 57°

Sunday

68° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 68° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
1%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

6 AM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
49°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

61°

6 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

7 PM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

8 PM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

9 PM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
56°
