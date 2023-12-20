NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures are cool early Wednesday with mid to upper 30s to low 40s for much of the area.

Today we will stay on the cool side thanks to early cloud cover. Look for some clearing by the afternoon with daytime highs generally in the low 60s. Tonight will be the last night we see 30s for a while. Look for upper 30s north with upper 40s to around 50 south.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer with mid 60s. Overnight lows will stay in the 40s and 50s. Humidity begins to increase into the weekend with upper 60s Saturday. Rain chances will be spotty later Saturday with most of the rain coming in on Sunday and Sunday night.

