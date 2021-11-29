Last chance of frost for a while tonight

We have a warming trend on the way but look for one more cold night before that happens.

Beautiful weather will continue over the next few days but it will be on the cool side to start the week. Look for plenty of sun today with temperatures in the low to mid 60s through the afternoon.

Tonight will be the coldest of the week. We are going to see temperatures down into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning to the north and low to mid 40s to the south.

Look for highs around 70 Tuesday afternoon for a beautiful day.

After that a warming trend continues through the week. Highs will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will also warm quite a bit with everybody in the 50s by Thursday morning.

Rain chances look to stay away through Friday. At the moment it looks like a few showers will be possible over the weekend.