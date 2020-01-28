‘Large boulder the size of a small boulder’; The internet is confused about a tweet from San Miguel Sheriff

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A tweet posted by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office has the internet going crazy with confusion.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — A tweet posted on Monday by the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office has the internet going crazy with confusion.

The tweet read, “Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area.”

So what does that even mean? A “large boulder the size of a small boulder” doesn’t exactly make sense. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

One reply said, “I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder.”

“ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder” shared another person.

Another person replied, “There’s a large boulder the size of a small boulder in the road. Please use caution when moving around the medium-sized boulder because giant boulders can be pretty dangerous even when they’re tiny.”

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 24,000 times with 123,000 likes and more than 5,000 responses.

Follow this story to get email or text alerts from KDVR when there is a future article following this storyline.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 63° 57°

Wednesday

64° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 64° 48°

Thursday

61° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 52°

Friday

60° / 48°
Rain
Rain 70% 60° 48°

Saturday

61° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 47°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 53°

Monday

70° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 70° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

12 AM
Showers
40%
58°

58°

1 AM
Showers
50%
58°

59°

2 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

3 AM
Rain
90%
59°

60°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
60°

60°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
60°

61°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

7 AM
Showers
40%
61°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

Popular

Latest News

More News