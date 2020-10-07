Lamar-Dixon Expo accepting horses and cattle for storm shelter

Hurricane Delta is emerging over the southern Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 85 as a Category 1 hurricane.

The latest information on forecast track shows it has shifted even further west. Landfall is now projected in Vermilion Parish near Abbeville or Gueydan as a Category 2 hurricane by mid day Friday to Friday afternoon.

One question on everyone's mind is this: "Can Delta's track shift?" Yes but we are feeling better in terms of lower impacts for the New Orleans Metro. However, we’re still 2 days out from a potential landfall. Stay vigilant. Average error of track is 80 miles 2 days in advance of projected landfall. Nonetheless, confidence continues to grow in life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds for Acadiana and south Louisiana’s coast beginning Friday.