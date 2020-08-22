JUST IN – Tropical Storm Marco forms. Marco and Laura both pose risk to the Gulf Coast.

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — TROPICAL STORM #MARCO — Forms in the Western Caribbean. Eyes in Texas/Louisiana should have close eye on this system, as impacts could begin by late Monday-Tuesday.

System likely has additional 24-36 hours of favorable conditions for strengthening as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula. Small, compact systems like Marco can be fickle & intensify more than forecast. Once in the Gulf, wind shear & dry air look to limit strengthening. But, as always, if system can fend off dry air, strengthening is possible.

Forecast track from NHC brings landfall just south of Houston late Tuesday as a strong tropical storm with max winds of 70mph.

Key to this system’s path will ultimately be its strength. Stronger system would likely get pulled closer towards Louisiana. Weaker system towards southeast/south-central Texas.

TROPICAL STORM #LAURA — Remains disorganized evening over the northern Lesser Antilles. Latest forecast track shows another shift WEST with the forecast track, showcasing a landfall Wednesday in south Louisiana as a hurricane.

The key? Appears this system could of greater concern, but this will be highly dependent on how much land interaction in Cuba/Hispaniola disrupts this system’s ability to organize.

Both the GFS/Euro trending further west & stronger. Bringing Laura up to at least hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico by next Tuesday.

Could the track shift even more in the days to come? Yes! Keep in mind forecast models WILL change from run to run. We’re still 5 days out from any potential landfall near our area, so plenty of time to watch trends!

For residents along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, I would be reviewing your hurricane preparation plans & restocking hurricane safety kits. Being proactive, just in case, can save you lots of stress and hassle if one of these systems decides to head your way.