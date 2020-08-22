JUST IN — One-two punch from Marco and Laura possible. Large track change with Tropical Storm Marco. Hurricane Watches issued for southeast Louisiana.

⚠️BREAKING⚠️ — Major shift EAST with the track of Tropical Storm #Marco. Hurricane Watch issued from Intracoastal City, #Louisiana to the MS/AL border in advance of #Marco. This means hurricane conditions possible within 48 hours.

Right now, Tropical Storm Marco has max winds of 65mph. Additional intensification is forecast. However, due to Marco’s small size, it will be more susceptible to swings in larger swings in strength, both up & down!

Latest track from the NHC brings intensity to 85mph in the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, with slight weakening to 75mph before landfall on Monday afternoon.

I would be preparing for a hurricane strike on south Louisiana’s coast by early Monday. Locally heavy rain the primary risk with sporadic power outages likely in southeast Louisiana/south Mississippi Monday-early Tuesday.

Coastal flooding, heavy rainfall 4-8 inches, and hurricane force winds will be possible.

Finish preparations tonight-early tomorrow while the weather is still nice!

Laura will be right on Marco’s heel with impacts possible by early Wednesday.

Clean out catch basins & storm drains, secure loose items, restock hurricane safety supplies.

TROPICAL STORM #LAURA — Intensifying near Puerto Rico. Latest forecast track shows a shift east with with the forecast track, showcasing a landfall Wednesday in south Louisiana as a hurricane with 85mph winds.

The key? Appears this system could of greater concern to northwest Gulf Coast on the heels of #Marco, but this threat will be highly dependent on how much land interaction in Cuba/Hispaniola disrupts this system’s ability to organize.

Could the track shift even more in the days to come? Yes! Forecast models range in location of landfall from south Texas to the Florida Panhandle

Keep in mind forecast models WILL change from run to run. We’re still 4-5 days out from any potential landfall near our area, so plenty of time to watch trends!

Based on current track, Laura could bring all forms of impacts. Wind, surge, and heavy rain risk. But, we don’t yet know the magnitude of risks until the track guidance becomes more clear after system’s interaction with Cuba/Hispaniola.

For residents along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, I would be reviewing your hurricane preparation plans & restocking hurricane safety kits. Being proactive, just in case, can save you lots of stress and hassle if this system also decides to head our way.