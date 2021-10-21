Just a slight rain chance for this today

Warm weather is going to be sticking around for the next few days with temperatures in the low to mid 80s into early next week. A weak front is going to push through Thursday afternoon that will bring slightly drier air into the northern parts of our area at least. This will make for a nice morning to start the weekend for the north shore.

Rain chances will stay spotty through the day today. We are going to see a few isolated showers pop up through the day with the daytime heating but that’s about it. Overall expect warm and muggy weather.

After today the boundary moves south. This is not a strong front or a major shot of fall air. It does look like slightly lower humidity moves in to the north shore for Friday and Saturday which will mean cooler mornings.

Overall though the weekend looks warm and dry. Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens.