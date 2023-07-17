NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Expect another hot week on the way with just a slight drop in humidity over the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect across the area on Tuesday with heat index values of 108 and above likely for most of the area at least for part of the day.

The main difference from last week is that the atmosphere higher up will be a little drier. So as we warm up each day some of that drier air may mix down to the surface. Instead of dewpoints around 78-80 we will see those numbers around 73-76. This is still humid, but just a bit less miserable than the past week or two.

That will also mean slightly lower morning lows. Expect mid to upper 70s in the morning as opposed to low 80s.

Daytime highs will still be hot though with most of the area at 95-98 through Friday and not much rain chance.

Expect rain to come back over the weekend.

