June-like forecast for Monday with Summer heat and rain chances!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is warming up quickly with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower off of the coast! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and mid 90s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters here locally! Tropical Depression 4 has formed off of the Carolina Coast. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories now as of 10AM, and Hurricane Hunters will fly in today to assess the low pressure system’s strength. Of course, there will not be any impacts here throughout Southeast Louisiana. We are watching another wave off of Africa’s coast with moderate development chances as well!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Monday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 85° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 86° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 78°

Saturday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 76°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 76°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
83°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
78°

79°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
83°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

