June-like forecast for Monday with Summer heat and rain chances!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is warming up quickly with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower off of the coast! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and mid 90s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters here locally! Tropical Depression 4 has formed off of the Carolina Coast. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories now as of 10AM, and Hurricane Hunters will fly in today to assess the low pressure system’s strength. Of course, there will not be any impacts here throughout Southeast Louisiana. We are watching another wave off of Africa’s coast with moderate development chances as well!

