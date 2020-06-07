Severe Weather Tools

Jefferson Transit to suspend bus service at 2 PM Sunday

Weather

JEFFERSON, LA.– Jefferson Parish will suspend all pubic transit service at 2 p.m. on Sunday in anticipation the landfall of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Transit officials want to to emphasize to all riders the importance of making your way home before the suspended service.

Members of the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Office are continuing to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal and will update any further changes in the public transportation schedule.

For more information about Jefferson Transit, visit https://jeffersontransit.org/. Residents can receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov), or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

