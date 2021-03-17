Jefferson Parish urging residents to prepare for severe weather

JEFFERSON, La. — According to the National Weather Service, Jefferson Parish is under an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Jefferson Parish Emergency Management team continues to monitor the weather and asks that all residents remain vigilant and stay weather aware.

The weather pattern is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts in excess of 75 mph, and large hail, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Jefferson Parish is also under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

All should prepare homes and neighborhoods for wind and rain by securing outdoor furniture, décor, and garbage cans. To help reduce the chance of street flooding, residents should clear debris from their streets and drains around their property; such debris impedes water flow into the drainage system.

Residents are reminded to stay indoors and away from windows during severe weather events. In the event of a tornado, shelter in an interior room on the ground floor.

During heavy rain, drivers should caution around areas prone to significant street flooding, like streets under bridges and overpasses.

Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts (TV, radio, etc.) and make sure to charge mobile devices and keep them nearby throughout this evening.

To receive weather and emergency bulletins from Jefferson Parish, text “JPALERT” or “JPNOTICIAS” to 888-777.