Jefferson Parish Landfill temporarily closes to make repairs cause by heavy rain

JEFFERSON, LA – Effective Friday, August 28, the Jefferson Parish Landfill and the trash drop-off site located at the Jefferson Parish Landfill will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice. The closure is necessary in order to facilitate immediate repairs caused by recent heavy rains.

In the meantime, Waste Connections will continue to provide curbside collection of household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte.

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 732-4612.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.