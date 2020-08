JEFFERSON PARISH – On Friday at 4:30 p.m., Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng signed an emergency declaration due to Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14.

There will be a press conference on Saturday at 10 a.m. to discuss preparations in place for Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14.

Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by the Emergency Management Department, Public Works Departments and other Parish officials and partners at the press conference.