It’s so cold in Kansas, a hawk froze and had to be rescued

KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas farmer rescued a hawk that he found frozen and lying in his pasture Monday.

Gene Davis was checking cattle on the family farm in Haskell County when he discovered the bird in distress.

He contacted a game warden who gave him permission to wrap up the hawk and hold it in his truck in order to melt the ice off the bird. His son Sky Davis helped and took pictures of the rescue.

  • (Photo courtesy Sky Davis)
  • (Photo courtesy Sky Davis)
  • (Photo courtesy Sky Davis)

Gene Davis held the hawk by one of its talons while keeping it partially wrapped in the towel. It took about 15 minutes for all the ice to melt.

The family says the bird stayed pretty calm the entire time.

After the bird was thawed out, Davis let the bird go and it flew off, landing on the top of a nearby utility pole.

