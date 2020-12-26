It’s Freezing! Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings fly tonight to early Saturday!

Simply a gorgeous Christmas Day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Wednesday’s front cleared our area, ending storms, thunderstorms, plus severe weather threats!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating an incredibly windy, chilling start with actual 20 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Saturday, lows drop even more to be below freezing as the 12 days of Christmas live on. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps since February!

Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings fly across Gulf Coast coastlines based off of frigid overnight lows ranging between 24 & 32 degrees! This is issued across Northshore locations starting at 12AM until 8AM, whereas frost remains possible across Southshore locations. Remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems outside St. Tammany or Washington Parishes!

If there, allow a slow drip, no larger than pencil’s width! Our forecast for next week does warm up before yet another front comes to town in just in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Merry Christmas night tonight to you and yours from all of us here at WGNO!

