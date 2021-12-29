It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Rain chances Thursday will be like today. Expect just spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. After that Friday will be mainly dry followed by rain chances with the front. It will feel much colder by Sunday.