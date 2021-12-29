It’s December 29th, and it’s very humid

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dewpoints are in the low 70s Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. That is unpleasant no matter what time of year it is. When there is only a couple of days left in the year then it’s really unpleasant. Expect very warm temperatures tonight with the chance for fog Thursday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by late Saturday and Sunday. Expect it to be humid with breezy conditions through Friday.

Rain chances Thursday will be like today. Expect just spotty showers and storms during the afternoon. After that Friday will be mainly dry followed by rain chances with the front. It will feel much colder by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 72°

Thursday

80° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 80° 71°

Friday

81° / 73°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 21% 81° 73°

Saturday

80° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 56% 80° 57°

Sunday

60° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 60° 37°

Monday

52° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 45°

Tuesday

63° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
78°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News