It’s beginning to look a lot like Winter!

New Orleans’ forecast for Sunday night includes rain in front of yet another cold front. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures, but Winter comes back to town by tomorrow morning.

On radar, expect our storm threat at or before 11PM. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

Conditions improve once this system progresses east, then the much colder air filters through. Cold front number two of your week arrives Tuesday, so at that point, shower chances return.

Monday, anticipate a chilly start with 40 temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain. Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

