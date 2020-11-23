It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Thanksgiving!

8 days until Hurricane Season 2020 officially ends

Plenty of Sunday sun out there as the Saints beat their rivals today! This is what you can expect again in your next 24 hours. Warmth remains the theme ahead. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns until next week: LAYERS! Grab that jacket before heading out tomorrow!

We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until Wednesday, temperatures as well as humidity will drop as cooler air fills in after the week’s first front arrives Monday.

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to lower 50s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 50s – lower 60s! This is sweater weather, but you’ll lose any jackets by afternoon after lunch, once highs climb near 72.

Fog will be becoming an issue once more during the early hours, primarily across coastal areas. Remember, at that point, low beams are your friend! Exercise caution on the roads if up early!

As a second front arrives Wednesday, we see precipitation chances go up greatly. More than likely, temperatures will not be much different at that point. This is going to allow for forecast conditions on Thanksgiving Day to be beautiful.

This weekend, we likely see thunderstorms as a third system moves across our region, so something you may want to account for if making outdoor plans! More information on timing and intensity will be becoming clear over these next few days!

Again, a daily reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! This is only 8 days away, but who’s counting?! We are! Even throughout late November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential.

Right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance LOW, ten to twenty percent chances of development over two to five days.

Good news? This is the final countdown as Hurricane Season on the calendar ends officially nine days from now. Water temperatures have cooled significantly between upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 57°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 78° 57°

Monday

70° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 55°

Tuesday

76° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 76° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 79° 61°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 75° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 64°

Saturday

71° / 60°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
10%
60°

60°

4 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

