We’re not talking about the music though. Temperatures across our area are at least at 90 this afternoon and will continue to be hot through the evening.

Look for low 90s for afternoon highs Wednesday. There could be two or three showers that develop but certainly not many the way it looks right now. The best chance would be along I-10 and I-12 from the sea breeze.

Temperatures climb into the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday, especially for areas along and north of I-12.

Rain chances stay very low until we start to see some pop up storms Thursday and Friday. Isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend but at this point it does not look too widespread.