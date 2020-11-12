It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood!

Warmth remains the theme ahead. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns until next week: LAYERS!

Humidity will be becoming more evident tomorrow. We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until Sunday as moisture increases ahead our next front.

This is timing out about Sunday and will be the real deal cold snap with upper 60 degree highs and 40-50 degree overnight lows.

Northshore residents will wake up tomorrow to lower 50s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 50s to low 60s! This is sweater weather, but you’ll lose any jackets by afternoon after lunch, once highs climb near 80.

Again, a daily reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout early November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential in the Caribbean Sea.

Yes, it could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance HIGH, 80-90 percent chances of development over two-five days.

Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Iota actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricane Zeta’s upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

