NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures are already warming Thursday morning ahead of the next storm system. We will be topping out around 70 this afternoon for a mild day. Look for breezy conditions with winds out of the southeast at 10-15.

We will stay mild ahead of the next system coming through midday Friday. Look for some spotty showers tonight with lows in the low 60s. Better rain chances come in on Friday morning. This system will not be as strong as the one earlier in the week, but we will still see rain and storms move through. This will be more of a broken line. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly in the northern areas. The threat is low but will still need to be watched.

The SPC does have a level 2 threat for northern areas on Friday. Windy conditions will also move in with this system so we have a wind advisory in effect for most of Friday.

After that look for cooler and drier weather over the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts